The Crown has found its next Antony Armstrong-Jones to star alongside Helena Bonham Carter’s Princess Margaret. The Exorcist star Ben Daniels is joining Netflix’s royal drama for the third season.

British actor Daniels replaces Matthew Goode as Armstrong-Jones, the photographer and royal husband, for the next season of the Left Bank Pictures-produced series. Daniels, who is repped by Gersh and Hamilton Hodell, has previously recurred on Netflix’s House of Cards and has starred in Starz’s Flesh and Bone and the BBC’s Hollow Crown as well as playing General Merrick in Star Wars’ Rogue One.

Netflix has confirmed that Season 3 will launch in 2019. Left Bank exec Suzanne Mackie told Deadline earlier this year that the new season, which will start shooting next month, begins in 1963 and will cover events such as the rise of the Beatles and England winning the soccer World Cup in 1966. Characters such as Camilla Parker Bowles will start to emerge this season.

Princess Margaret and Armstrong-Jones, who were married towards the end of Season 2 of the drama, had an intriguing ‘60s. In addition to having two children, their marriage began to collapse thanks to her penchant for late-night partying and the Earl of Snowdon’s sexual profligacy. Armstrong-Jones also became artistic adviser of The Sunday Times Magazine in the early ’60s.

Daniels: “After being glued to the first two seasons of The Crown I am beyond thrilled to be joining the cast of this incredible piece of television. Snowdon was such a dynamic and complex man, I’m really looking forward to playing him.”

Daniels is the latest actor to be confirmed for Season 3 following Tobias Menzies, who will replace Matt Smith as Prince Philip for Season 3 and Season 4, while Olivia Colman will take over from Claire Foy to play Queen Elizabeth II and Bonham Carter is replacing Vanessa Kirby as Margaret.