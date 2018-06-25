In the new trailer for The Equalizer 2, Denzel Washington reprises his role as Robert McCall, but it seems as though he has settled down with his life and is happy with being a mild-mannered Lyft driver who minds his business and does his job…that is, until someone does him wrong — like in the trailer above.

As his first sequel of Washington’s career, it looks like he goes big in the frenetic and action-packed trailer. In addition to laying waste to a bunch of creeps who have done a woman wrong, he is out to avenge the death of his former colleague and friend Susan Plummer (Melissa Leo).

In the trailer, Washington did not come to play as he says in a voiceover, “I punish the guilty…if you’re lucky..they give you the opportunity to do the right thing…this ain’t one of those times.” From there, bodies hit the floor and Washington proves that he has not missed a beat since playing McCall in 2014.

The Antoine Fuqua-directed film is produced by Washington Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Alex Siskin, Steve Tisch, Mace Neufeld, Tony Eldridge, and Michael Sloan, with executive producers Molly Allen and David J. Bloomfield.

In addition to Washington and Leo, the cast features Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders and Bill Pullman.

Columbia Pictures is set to release The Equalizer 2 on July 20. Watch the trailer above.