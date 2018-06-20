The CW is out with its fall schedule, complete with its new Sunday night programming. The net’s series rollouts begin October 9 with the returns of The Flash and Black Lightning and continues through the month.

Included are the series premieres of All American (9 PM Wednesday, October 10), the Charmed reboot (9 PM Sunday, October 14) and Legacies (9 PM Thursday, October 25). The CW said at its upfront in May that Supergirl will move to Sundays as a lead-in for Charmed.

One change from the lineup unveiled last month is a time-period swap for its Monday superhero dramas. Season 5 of Arrow will kick off the night at 8 PM on October 15, and a week later if will followed by the fourth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 9.

As noted in May, the final seasons of Jane the Virgin and iZombie will launch in midseason.

Here is the CW’s full fall-rollout schedule:

Tuesday, October 9

8-9 PM: THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM: BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, October 10

8-9 PM: RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM: ALL AMERICAN (Series Premiere)

All American The CW

Thursday, October 11

8-9 PM: SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM: ALL AMERICAN (Encore of Premiere)

Friday, October 12

8-9 PM: DYNASTY (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM: CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Season Premiere)

Sunday, October 14

Charmed The CW

8-9 PM: SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

9-10 PM: CHARMED (Series Premiere)

Monday, October 15

8-9 PM: ARROW (Season Premiere)

Thursday, October 18

8-9 PM: SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)

9-10 PM: CHARMED (Encore of Premiere)

Monday, October 22

8-9 PM: ARROW (Original Episode)

9-10 PM: DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

Legacies The CW

Thursday, October 25

8-9 PM: SUPERNATURAL (Original Episode)

9-10 PM: LEGACIES (Series Premiere)