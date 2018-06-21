Paramount Television, Anonymous Content and Sugar23 have optioned the rights to Shari Lapena’s bestselling thriller novel The Couple Next Door to develop as a television series.

Written by playwright/TV writer Lila Feinberg (Younger) based on the book, the potential series will follow three couples, living in the same apartment building in Manhattan, as their lives intertwine and unfold in the aftermath of a dinner party that ends in a shocking crime.

Feinberg executive produces with Sugar23’s Head of Production Ashley Zalta and CEO Michael Sugar.

The Couple Next Door was published in July 2016 by Penguin.

Feinberg, has several projects in various stages of development, including Pulse, which is based on her semi-autobiographical play Vertebrae, with Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories set to produce. She is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content, and attorney Tara Kole. Lapena is repped by ICM Partners.

Anonymous and Paramount TV’s first-look deal has yielded several series, including Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and the upcoming Maniac, Hulu’s Catch-22, Epix’s Berlin Station, TNT’s The Alienist and Apple’s Hilde Lysiak mystery drama.