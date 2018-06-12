Patrick Walsh (Living Biblically) has joined Fox’s new comedy series The Cool Kids as executive producer and showrunner.

Walsh replaces Kevin Abbott who served as executive producer/showrunner on the pilot. Abbott, a Last Man Standing veteran who served as an executive producer for most of the multi-camera comedy’s six seasons on ABC, including two stints as showrunner, was recently tapped as showrunner of Fox’s LMS revival, which will be paired with The Cool Kids on Fox’s Friday fall schedule. That created a vacancy on The Cool Kids, with Walsh brought in as showrunner on the series. Both comedies are produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

Walsh will executive produce The Cool Kids alongside Charlie Day, Kevin Abott, Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton and Nick Frenkel; Paul Fruchbom co-executive produces.

Written/created by Day and Fruchbom, The Cool Kids revolves around three guy friends in a retirement community are the top dogs until they’re blown out of the water by the newest member of the community, a female rebel whose ready to challenge their place – it’s high school with 70 somethings. Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull, David Alan Grier and Leslie Jordan star.

Walsh recently created and executive produced the CBS comedy series Living Biblically. He also served as a co-executive producer on CBS’ popular multi-camera comedy series 2 Broke Girls and was a consulting producer on HBO’s Crashing.

Walsh is repped by UTA and Ginsburg Daniels.