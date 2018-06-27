Friday will be fight night on Epix later this summer. The Mark Burnett-produced revival of boxing competition series The Contender will answer the bell at 10 PM August 24, the premium cabler said today.

Burnett is producing the 12-episode series along with his longtime executive producer Eric Van Wagenen. MGM Television and Paramount Television are producing the show hosted by former champion Andre “Son of God” Ward — who retired last year with an undefeated record.

The logline: The Contender will feature 16 fighters pushing their limits in grueling elimination-style fights and testing their grit and determination to achieve their boxing dreams. The fighters will be overseen by legendary boxing coach Freddie Roach and renowned Philadelphia trainer Naazim Richardson.

Each fighter will be vying to be declared the new 160-pound middleweight champion of The Contender and take home the winner’s six-figure purse — which, for all the fighters, represents a better life for their families and loved ones who have been there with them through all the ups and downs of their journeys.

“The Contender takes unscripted TV to its grittiest,” said Burnett, who’s also President of MGM Television. “It has incredible professional fighters and real professional fights. The edge-of-your-seat drama and true stories sets a tone that our audiences will be expecting, and I love it.”