Topic Studios is set to finance and produce The Climb, a comedic drama from Kyle Marvin and Michael Covino based on their short film that debuted at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. The film tells the story of the friendship between two lifelong friends (Covino and Marvin will also star) spanning several years, marriages, heartbreaks and conflicts. It is now set to begin production in August.

Topic had already acquired the short for its Topic.com. The feature treatment will expand on the story and characters, and Covino will direct in his feature debut. He and Marvin co-wrote the script, and the pair is producing with Topic Studios.

“We loved The Climb when we saw the short at Sundance, and knew Mike and Kyle had a lot more to say about their relationship, with a truly unique voice,” said Adam Pincus, EVP Programming & Content for Topic Studios/FLM. “We think audiences are going to love their oversharing, poignant, funny take on friendship, and the distinct way they have of telling it.”

Topic’s recent slate includes Debra Granik’s Leave No Trace, acquired by Bleecker Street for a June 29 bow, and Dark Money which hits theaters in next month via PBS Distribution.