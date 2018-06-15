The three hosts of ABC’s daytime culinary series The Chew bid farewell today as the show aired its finale episode after seven seasons. Watch a clip below.

A few fans were seen wiping tears in the audience as Daytime Emmy winners Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon — all of whom have been with the show since its September 2011 launch — joked, reminisced and even shared how much weight they’ve gain during the show’s run.

Here’s a video shared by the network with the caption, “From beginning to end, today’s episode of The Chew was one for the history books”:

From beginning to end, today's episode of #TheChew was one for the history books. Watch this clip to see the special way @Clinton_Kelly, @CarlaHall, and @ChefSymon started the show! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HoAAMQY4NL — The Chew (@thechew) June 15, 2018

The Daytime Emmy-winning series that celebrates life through food is ending today after ABC canceled it in favor of a third hour of Good Morning America.

Ranging from cooking and home entertaining to exploring food trends and bringing original ideas to holiday events, The Chew won the 2016 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show/Informative, back when original co-hosts Daphne Oz and Mario Batali still were at the table. She left after last season, and he was fired in December after an ABC investigation into multiple sexual misconduct allegations against the veteran chef.

Aimee Householder and Gordon Elliott were the executive producers for The Chew‘s entire 1,500-episode run.