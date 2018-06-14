After seven seasons and thousands of culinary delights, ABC’s The Chew taped its final episode today. Check out some first-look photos from the set above and below.

Launched in September 2011, the Daytime Emmy-winning series that celebrates life through food will wrap after Friday’s last show. The network cooked The Chew‘s goose three weeks ago, canceling it in favor of a third hour of Good Morning America.

Ranging from cooking and home entertaining to exploring food trends and bringing original ideas to holiday events, The Chew won the 2016 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show/Informative. Its current hosts Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon won the 2015 trophy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host — a honor they shared with fellow original-but-now-former hosts Daphne Oz, who exited after last season, and Mario Batali. The latter was fired in December after an ABC investigation into multiple sexual misconduct allegations against the veteran chef.

Aimee Householder and Gordon Elliott were the executive producers. That’s them with Hall, Kelly and Symon in the first photo below.

“While this is the right decision for our business, it is also bittersweet,” Disney/ABC exec Ben Sherwood said in announcing the show’s cancellation on May 23. “For seven years The Chew has delighted audiences by delivering innovative food segments in an entertaining atmosphere.”

Here are a few vital statistics from the show’s seven-year run, per ABC:

Episodes: 1,500

Audience members: 201,343

Recipes made: 6,630

Celebrity guests: 1,121

Crafts created: 228

Michael’s “5 in 5s”: 164

Carla’s desserts: 437

And here are a couple more snaps from today’s final taping of The Chew:

