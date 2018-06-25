Tomer Capon (When Heroes Fly) has been cast in the lead role of Frenchie in Amazon’s straight-to-series superhero drama The Boys.

Based on the comic book by Garth Ennis (Preacher) and Darick Robertson and created by Supernatural creator and Timeless co-creator Eric Kripke, The Boys is set in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame. It revolves around a group of vigilantes known informally as “the boys,” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty. Preacher‘s Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen are set to direct.

Capon’s Frenchie is the unpredictable wild card of The Boys. A brutal warrior when the situation calls for it, living a life of no attachments or responsibilities.

He joins previously cast Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jesse T. Usher, Karen Fukuhara and Nathan Mitchell.

The project hails from Sony Pictures TV Studios, which will co-produce with Amazon, and Neal H. Moritz’s studio-based Original Films.

Capon currently stars in Israeli hit series When Heroes Fly, and before that starred in critically praised Netflix series Fauda. On the film side, Capon won the Israeli Academy Award for One Week And A Day, which was in the official selection at Cannes and had a successful limited theatrical release in the US. He also played Natalie Portman’s love interest in her directorial debut A Tale of Love and Darkness, which also was in the official selection at Cannes. Tomer is repped by Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher in the U.S. and Kneller Artists Agency in Israel.