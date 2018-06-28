A new trailer has dropped for the upcoming film The Bookshop which was the winner of three Goya Awards — Best Film, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay — and stars Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy and Patricia Clarkson.

The film, set in 1959 England is about a free-spirited widow (Mortimer) who risks everything to open a bookshop in a conservative East Anglian coastal town. While bringing about a surprising cultural awakening through works by Ray Bradbury and Vladimir Nabokov, she earns the polite but ruthless opposition of a local grand dame (Clarkson) and the support and affection of a reclusive book loving widower (Nighy). The film is based on Penelope Fitzgerald’s acclaimed novel and directed by Isabel Coixet (Learning to Drive).

The film was produced by Jaume Banacolocha, Joan Bas, Adolfo Blanco and Chris Curling.

Greenwich Entertainment acquired the film for theatrical release earlier this year. It will be released on Aug. 24 after previously being released in Spain on where it grossed $3.5M.