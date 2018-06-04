BritBox, the U.S. SVOD service run by ITV and BBC Studios, has offered the first glimpse of its debut original, The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco.

The show moves to the Bay Area with two of the characters from the original British series Mille, played by Rachel Stirling, and Jean, played by Julie Graham, travelling to the U.S. in 1956 to join forces with two U.S codebreakers to tackle a strong of new murder cases.

The Good Doctor’s Crystal Balint and The X-Files’ Ben Cotton have joined the cast of the two-episode drama, which has just finished production and will launch next month. Zapped’s Chanelle Peloso and You, Me, Her’s Jennifer Spence also join the team of code-breakers.

The series is produced by Omnifilm Entertainment in association with Line of Duty producer World Productions for BritBox and ITV in the UK.

“With this new continuation, we have the chance to build on its amazing legacy and give its loyal fans an exciting new chapter,”said Soumya Sriraman, President of BritBox. “This series solidifies our commitment to our viewers and our brand identity as the number one streaming home for all British content.”