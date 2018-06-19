EXCLUSIVE: MajorJazz, a development and finance company with ties to Wall Street and Silicon Valley has acquired The Black Room, a paranormal horror spec about marriage, deceit, and the constant intrusion of the past into the present written by Grady Hendrix and Nicholas Rucka. The inspiration for the script came from Hendrix’s experience in New York City taking incident reports at the iconic American Institute for Psychical Research. Rucka is an editor currently working on This Is Us.

The indie will be produced by Jon Shestack (Before I Fall) and Michael Richter and James Shifren of MajorJazz.

Set in the 1970s, The Black Room is a story about two rivals – Tom, a disgraced parapsychologist still grieving over the loss of his wife and Peter, his former mentor, now a professional debunker – who investigate a small-town medium who claims she can speak to the dead. Does she really have a gift? And does she know terrible truths about Tom’s marriage? Or is she a con-artist, exploiting one man’s grief and the other’s hunger for fame?

MajorJazz is a content creation and acquisition company founded by Richter and Shifren to develop, acquire, and produce elevated genre and prestige projects for film, TV, VR, and AR.

Richter is writer/producer (Torn, Presque Isle), and a seasoned technology and media executive (Facebook, eBay, PayPal, Fin). Shifren is a Sundance award-winning producer (Sangre De Mi Sangre, Cold Souls, Live Free or Die), and experienced hedge fund partner who had invested in Marvel early on.

MajorJazz is also producing the film, Borough of Churches, which is a gritty police drama set during crack-era Brooklyn, written by Michael Richter and David Kukoff.

Besides Before I Fall, Shestack is developing Old Man’s War as a feature for Netflix with Walker King co-producing for Shestack Productions.

Hendrix wrote the novel My Best Friend’s Exorcism, which The Gotham Group and Quirk Books are producing. He also wrote Horrorstor about a haunted Ikea that Gail Berman, Josh Schwartz and Charlie Kauffman are developing as a series and he also penned Paperbacks from Hell, a Bram Stoker Award winning nonfiction source book about horror fiction from the 70s and 80s. He recently set up the original action-horror feature Satanic Panic with Fangoria.

In September, Quirk Books will release Hendrix’s latest novel of supernatural horror and pop culture, We Sold Our Souls.

Hendrix is repped by Adam Goldworm of Aperture Entertainment and Matt Sugarman of Weintraub Tobin.