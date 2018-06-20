The British love a slice of quirky and eccentric Saturday night television and it seems the BBC’s latest primetime gameshow will deliver just that. The British public broadcaster has ordered The Time It Takes from Hat Trick Productions, the company behind long-running panel format Have I Got News For You and Matt LeBlanc comedy Episodes.

The Time It Takes, which has been handed an eight-part run starting later this year on BBC One, will be fronted by rising comedian Joe Lycett, who has appeared on shows such as UKTV’s Taskmaster and recently scored a consumer affairs comedy, Got Your Back, from Channel 4.

The show will see members of the public race to answer as many questions as possible within a specific time limit. However, instead of it being a pre-determined amount of time, the limits will be set with a difference. For instance, viewers could choose to answer questions in the time that it takes for Tower Bridge to come all the way down or to solve a Rubik’s cube underwater or unwrap an entire family pack of toffees. Other silly challenges include figuring out whether it would take longer to pack an air bed back into a box, or fill a welly with custard using a turkey baster.

The winners of the quirky quiz will receive a dream holiday, while the losers will only take home a tea towel. It is the latest wacky gameshow commissioned by the BBC, which recently handed Last Week Tonight with John Oliver producer Avalon a commission for The Button, a gameshow set in the homes of the general public.

Hat Trick, run by Jimmy Mulville, is also behind Noel Edmonds-fronted daytime gameshow Cheap, Cheap, Cheap and hit Channel 4 Northern Irish teen comedy Derry Girls. It is currently in production on Pop TV and UKTV co-production Flack, which stars Anna Paquin as a brilliant, but destructive celebrity PR.