ABC’s The Bachelorette (1.4 demo rating, 5.67 million viewers) again topped Monday’s primetime ratings on a night that also saw the network’s summer bow of The Proposal (0.8, 3.85 million). Season 3 finale of the CW’s Supergirl (0.5, 1.8 million) was up 1/10th from a week ago and even with its season averages.

The 1-2 unscripted punch gave ABC the overall win for the night in both the demo (1.2) and total viewers (5.06M). The Proposal, hosted by Jesse Palmer, finished third overall in the demo and ticked up from its predecessor The Crossing in the slot.

Amid schedule-shifted shows, NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (1.0, 4.23M) from 9-11 PM hit season lows returning to its Monday slot from Wednesday the previous week. On Fox, a now-hourlong So You Think You Can Dance (0.8, 3.13M) at 8 PM gained 1/10th. It topped NBC’s Running Wild With Bear Grylls (0.7, 3.20M) and Supergirl in the demo in the hour in the race for No. 2 behind Bachelorette.

CBS, meanwhile, aired repeats until 10 PM, where Elementary (0.6, 4.57M) was even with last week.

The only other original on the night, the CW’s Supergirl lead-out Whose Line Is It Anyway? (0.3, 960K), was flat.