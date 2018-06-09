Season 4 of Showtime’s The Affair will explore the “concept of moving on, and how much of that is possible, and how much of it is impossible,” said series co-creator Sarah Treem at the Austin ATX Television Festival.

Following a screening of episode 401, Treem took the stage with star Maura Tierney and exec producer Jessica Rhoades.

Season four finds Noah (Dominic West), Helen (Tierney), Alison (Ruth Wilson) and Cole (Joshua Jackson) in their own orbits, alienated from each other, spinning further and further away from where they all began. Every character is involved in a new relationship, forcing them each to decide if they’re ready and willing to leave the past behind for good – with a season about new beginnings, tragic ends, and the ever-elusive possibility of forgiveness.

“She’s got some troubles this season,” said Tierney of her character. “It was intended to be about forgiving a man [Noah]. But then also it’s about forgiving yourself as well.”

Treem also described the season as being about mortality.

“For Cole, he can’t let go, and it’s getting to this point where it’s ruining his life and he knows it, and he doesn’t know why he can’t let go, so he goes on a journey to figure that out.”

As for Alison, Treem didn’t divulge her whereabouts, but shared, “Allison is trying to move on with her own life. She meets a new guy and questions whether she’s getting sucked back into old patterns.”

To sum it up, “This season is about the relationships with themselves, said Treem.”

Treem also revealed that this season will introduce a new character perspective from “someone we’ve met on the show.”

On moving the show to Los Angeles, Treem said that the new seasons’ concept of moving on influenced the decision.

“We felt we needed a change for the show. We had been up and down the east coast for three years, and the characters have been on top of each other for three years. We felt like people move specifically when the situation has become impossible to navigate, and you need a change, people move.”

The Affair Season 4 premieres Sunday, June 17.