The BBC and Amazon have offered the first glimpse of John Malkovich as Hercule Poirot in the forthcoming adaptation of The ABC Murders. The two broadcasters have also rounded out the cast with filming now underway.

Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter), Kevin McNally (Pirates Of The Caribbean), Gregor Fisher (Love Actually) and Jack Farthing (Poldark) will join Malkovich, Rupert Grint, Tara Fitzgerald and Andrew Buchan in the Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited production.

A number of guest stars include Karen Westwood (The Alienist), Lizzy McInnerny (The Crown), Anya Chalotra (Wanderlust), Eve Austin (In The Flesh), Christopher Villiers (Hetty Feather), Suzanne Packer (Keeping Faith), Michael Shaeffer (Rogue One), Cyril Nri (Cucumber), Henry Goodman (Genius: Einstein), Tamzin Griffin (A Fantastic Fear Of Everything), Ian Pirie (Sunset Song), Shane Attwooll (Dark River) and Terenia Edwards (Peter Rabbit).

Malkovich says, “I’m honored to have been asked to play Hercule Poirot. It’s a role that’s been played by a number of excellent actors, and I am enjoying the numerous challenges this part presents. I have great respect for Sarah Phelps’ screenplay and hope to do both she and Agatha Christie’s creation some measure of justice.”

Sarah Phelps is adapting the classic 1936 title with Malkovich as Poirot and Rupert Grint as Inspector Crome. The three-part drama marks the return of Poirot to television and continues BBC One and Agatha Christie Limited’s production deal that will see the latter and Mammoth Screen deliver six more Christie adaptations. Amazon has U.S. rights.

Set in the 1930s, a time when Britain is dangerously divided and suspicion and hatred are on the rise, the story sees Poirot face a serial killer known only as A.B.C. As the body count rises, the only clue is a copy of The ABC Railway Guide at each crime scene. Poirot’s investigations are continuously thwarted by an enemy determined to outsmart him. If Poirot is to match his nemesis, then everything about him will be called into question: his authority, his integrity, his past and his identity.

Alex Gabassi (The Frankenstein Chronicles) is directing and the executive producers are Phelps, Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen; Prichard and Basi Akpabio for Agatha Christie Limited; and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for BBC. Producer is Farah Abushwesha. Endeavor Content will handle sales in all territories internationally.