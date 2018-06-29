Suing WME last year over an alleged sexual assault by agent Adam Venit and testifying in front of the Senate this week on potential legislation for new rights for victims, Terry Crews clearly has no plans to stay on the sidelines or stay quiet to carping critics. A stance the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star made strongly today with support from former Vice-President Joe Biden and Being Mary Jane lead Gabrielle Union, among others.

After his appearance in D.C. on June 26, the ex-NFL player and Expendables actor was mocked by Power star Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson over his response to the claimed early 2016 action by Venit and Crews’ subsequent very public and legal reply. In typical marketing fashion for Jackson, the Tuesday attack was obviously timed to the latest season debut of the Starz drama and was taken down soon after lighting a small firestorm.

On Friday, Crews took an almost poetic approach online to unplugging such opinion:

Why didn’t you say something? I did. Why didn’t you push him off? I did. Why didn’t you cuss him out? I did. Why didn’t you tell the police? I did. Why didn’t you press charges? I did. Why did you just let it happen? I didn’t. Why didn’t you beat him up? (Sigh) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) June 29, 2018

The verse-like call-out from the Deadpool 2 actor was quickly backed up with tweets from Biden and Union.

We need more men like @terrycrews who will stand up and speak out. You’re helping change the culture, Terry. It matters. Thank you. https://t.co/wbOsMjEBuG — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 29, 2018

👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾… Some people will never get it but not for a lack of info or 1st hand accounts but due to willful ignorance & fear they see themselves somewhere in the account #MeToo https://t.co/iVM1C8Lz6p — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) June 29, 2018

From his last years in office before the #MeToo Movement and Times Up became part of the vocabulary, the ex-VP and potential 2020 candidate has advocated stronger accountability in sex crimes and more rights for victims. Also a victims’ advocate, the Breaking In actor has long been open about being sexually assaulted in her late teens, a horrific experience she discussed in her recent We’re Going To Need More Wine memoir.

Still before the courts since it was first filed on December 4, 2017, Crews’ sexual assault and sexual battery compliant against the uber-agency and the former head of its Motion Picture Group is currently set for a July 29, 2019 jury trial start.

Dropped by WME after several years in late 2017, Crews is now repped by UTA