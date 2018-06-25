EXCLUSIVE: Well Go USA has secured all North American rights to the New Orleans-set heist drama Cut Throat City CUT THROAT CITY, directed Wu-Tang Clan’s by RZA, with plans for a 2019 theatrical release. The film stars Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes, Eiza González (Baby Driver), Tip “T.I.” Harris (Ant-Man), Rob Morgan (Mudbound), Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries), Demetrius Shipp Jr. (All Eyez on Me), Denzel Whitaker (Black Panther), and Shameik Moore (Dope) as production is slated to wrap later this summer.

Written by P.G. Cuscheri, the plot follows four boyhood friends in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward who return after Hurricane Katrina to find their homes decimated, no jobs, and no help from FEMA. Reluctantly turning to a local gangster for work, the friends are hired to pull off a daring heist in the heart of the city. While being hunted by two idealistic detectives and a neighborhood warlord, the friends decide to turn the tables on the casinos that have taken from their city for years… by doing a little taking of their own.

“Cut Throat City is one of the most exciting scripts we’ve seen- a truly fresh take on the heist film. In the hands of RZA and this incredible cast something truly special is happening in New Orleans right now,” said Doris Pfardrescher, President and CEO of Well Go USA. “We can’t wait to get this out to audiences across the country.”

“I’m delighted to have this great team of executive and creative forces joining me to bring this poignant story to the silver screen,” said RZA. “P.G. Cuscheri’s script, portrayed by this incredible cast of actors, is sure to strike a cinematic nerve in the audience.”

Producers are Elliott Michael Smith and Sean Lydiard of Rumble Riot Pictures, Michael Mendelsohn of Patriot Pictures and Union Patriot Capital Management, William Clevinger, Kyle Tekiela, Sean Lydiard, and RZA. XYZ Films, who is also handling international sales, serves as an exec producer along with Jim Steele, Roger Goff, and Natalie Perrotta. Jarod Einsohn is co-producing. The film is fully financed by Mendelsohn’s Union Patriot Capital Management.

Said Mendelsohn, “We are thrilled to bring Cut Throat City to the big screen. With RZA at the helm, this suspenseful film will captivate audiences with both its talented cast and riveting storyline. Hold on to the edge of your seats!”

The deal was negotiated by Dylan Marchetti for Well Go USA and Nate Bolotin for XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.