Reality series Temptation Island will be returning to U.S. Television. The controversial series which aired on Fox from 2001-2003 entailed couples agreeing to live with several singles of the opposite sex in order to test their relationships. No networks have been specifically announced yet.

Temptation Island was one of two unscripted revivals announced by Banijay Group CEO Marco Bassetti during the Reelscreen West 2018 confab keynote in Santa Monica, CA, along with a new incarnation of Wife Swap.

Hosted by Mark L. Walberg, Temptation Island from the onset stirred up controversy, which Fox hoped would drive ratings. Four guy contestants lived in one section with a dozen female models, and the four female contestants lived in another section with a dozen attractive men. Of the initial couples in 2001, Ytossie Patterson and Taheed Watson were removed from the series when the producers learned that the pair had children together.

In addition today, Banijay Group and Twitter confirmed that they are entering a global collaboration to monetize Banijay Group content and drive effective brand engagement efforts on the platform. The deal, which acts as one of the global distribution collaborations Twitter is closing recently with production companies, will see the organizations work with brands worldwide to develop lucrative co-branded advertising efforts.

Bassetti told interviewer Jonathan Murray, who is the co-founder of Bunim-Murray Productions (which Banijay owns), “They can use our content in their platform, and we share value with them” while Twitter will have access to “old and new content.”

Wife Swap ran on ABC from 2004-2010 narrated by actor John Schwab and revolved around the concept of two different families from two different backgrounds/classes switching significant others to mettle in family affairs. There was Celebrity Wife Swap which lasted for four seasons after its airing 2012. Last March CMT announced that it had picked up a 10-episode reboot of the original format.

