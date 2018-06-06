EXCLUSIVE: USA Network is in advanced negotiations for Temptation Island, a revival of the 2001 Fox reality series, I have learned.

Banijay Group CEO Marco Bassetti announced the upcoming U.S. reboot this morning during a keynote at the Reelscreen West 2018 confab without revealing a network. Reps for USA and Banijay declined comment.

The original Temptation Island, based on an European format, was hosted by Mark L. Walberg and ran on Fox for three seasons. It featured four couples who get separated when they arrive at an exotic island location, with the four guys living in one section with a dozen female models, and the four women residing in another section with a dozen attractive men.

The show courted controversy from the start, with one of the original couples removed from the show when the producers learned that the pair had children together. The first season was a breakout ratings juggernaut for Fox and an instant pop culture phenom but the numbers dropped in Seasons 2 and 3.

There are no details about the Temptation Island reboot but one could expect the concept to be updated for the #metoo era.

USA has been looking to ramp up its unscripted series slate around long-running hit Chrisley Knows Best. The network, home of WWE Raw, has Miz & Mrs., from Banijay’s Bunim-Murray Prods, a spin-off of Total Divas starring The Miz and Maryse, debuting July 24.