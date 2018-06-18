Australian actor Xavier Samuel has been cast in a key series regular role opposite Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman and Hamish Linklater in TNT’s thriller drama series Tell Me Your Secrets (fka Deadlier Than The Male).

Created and written by Harriet Warner (Call the Midwife), Tell Me Your Secrets, produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T, is described as an intense, morally complex thriller. It revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator. Enrique Murciano, Chiara Aurelia, Ashley Madekwe and Bryant Tardy co-star in the series.

Samuel will play Kit Parker, a convicted serial killer who has admitted to multiple accounts of murder. There is an undeniable irresistible quality about him that helps him lure in his victims.

Samuel became known for his breakout role as villainous vampire Riley Biers in Twilight: Eclipse. He later starred opposite Kate Beckinsale in Whit Stillman’s indie Love and Friendship, and opposite Robin Wright and Naomi Watts in Adore. On the TV side he was recently seen in a starring role opposite Hugo Weaving in the critically praised Australian limited series Seven Types of Ambiguity. Samuel is repped by Management 360, UTA, Ziffren Brittenham, and Shanahan Management in Australia.