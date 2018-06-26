Newcomer Stella Baker is set as a series regular opposite Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman and Hamish Linklater in TNT’s thriller drama series Tell Me Your Secrets (fka Deadlier Than the Male).

TNT

Created and written by Harriet Warner (Call the Midwife) and produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T, Tell Me Your Secrets is described as an intense, morally complex thriller. It revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter, Theresa (Baker). As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator. Xavier Samuel, Enrique Murciano, Chiara Aurelia, Ashley Madekwe and Bryant Tardy co-star.

Baker’s Theresa Barlow is a champion swimmer with a glorious future ahead of her until she disappears at the hands of a serial killer. She appears as an increasingly haunting presence — manifesting in visions to her mother during the season and driving her distraught, obsessed mother to increasing lengths in the search she can’t give up on.

Baker co-wrote and stars in Candace, which won the Emerging Filmmaker LGBTQ Showcase Best Short Film award at 2018 Cannes Film Festival American Pavilion. The film will also screen at Outfest in LA in July. She is a recent graduate of the Yale School of Drama. Baker is repped by Untitled Entertainment and UTA.

