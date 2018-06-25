Parenthood alum Sam Jaeger has been cast in a lead role on CBS All Access’ straight-to-series Tell Me a Story, from Kevin Williamson and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. He joins an all-star cast that includes James Wolk, Danielle Campbell, Paul Wesley, Billy Magnussen, Kim Catrall and Dania Ramirez.

Written by Williamson, Tell Me a Story takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

Jaeger will play Tim, a recently widowed single father who’s still reeling from the death of his wife. Hoping for a change of pace and a new start, Tim just moved to New York with his troubled daughter Kayla (Campbell) to live with his mother, Colleen (Cattrall). Desperate to cope with the grief, Tim throws himself into work while grappling with a broken-hearted daughter who seems to grow further and further away from him each day.

Williamson executive produces with Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Liz Friedlander directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Jaeger recently co-starred as Detective Les Zoeller on NBC’s Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, recurred on NBC’s Rise and guest starred on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. He is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Grandview, and Ziffren, Brittenham.