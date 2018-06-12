Former Zoo star James Wolk is returning to the CBS fold with a lead role opposite Paul Wesley, Danielle Campbell, Billy Magnussen and Kim Catrall in CBS All Access’ straight-to-series psychological thriller Tell Me a Story, from Kevin Williamson and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Written by Williamson, Tell Me a Story takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

Wolk will play Jordan, a young, idealistic and successful NYC restaurateur. When the unimaginable happens, Jordan’s life falls apart and he begins a decent into madness that could cost him everything, even himself.

Williamson executive produces with Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Liz Friedlander directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Wolk starred as Jackson Oz on CBS’ summer series Zoo, which ran for three seasons. He also plays Jeff Clayton on Goliath and recurred on Billions. He is repped by ICM Partners and Greenlight Management.