EXCLUSIVE: The Originals alumna Danielle Campbell has been cast as one of the three leads of CBS All Access’ straight-to-series psychological thriller Tell Me a Story, from Kevin Williamson and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Written by Williamson, Tell Me a Story, which co-stars Billy Magnussen and Kim Catrall, takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood,” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

Campbell will play Kayla. Beautiful and full of anger, Kayla has just moved from Oakland to New York with her dad. She lost her mother a year ago and since then has strayed from her once promising path — hanging with the wrong crowd, partying… anything to distract from the pain and grief of her mother’s death. Catrall plays Kayla’s grandmother.

Williamson executive produces with Kapital’s Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Liz Friedlander directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Probably best known for portraying the young powerful witch Davina Claire on The CW’s series The Originals, a spinoff from The Vampire Diaries, which Williamson co-developed with Julie Plec, Campbell most recently had a major recurring role on Season 2 of Freeform’s Famous In Love. She also guest starred in the pilot for the upcoming CW/Berlanti Prods. drama series All-American. In light of her lead casting in Tell Me a Story, it is unclear whether she would be able to appear in additional episodes of the high-school drama.

Campbell, who recurred on Fox’s Prison Break, will next be seen in Imagine’s comedy feature, You Can Choose Your Family, starring opposite Jim Gaffigan, which premiered at SXSW, and in the indie Ghost Light. She recently starred in indies Race To Win, F the Prom and American Pets. Campbell is repped by Primary Wave and Industry Entertainment.