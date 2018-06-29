World Cup soccer brings out the crowds, and even though some of the matches happen in the wee, small hours of the morning, they’re still setting ratings records.

Wednesday’s Mexico-Sweden Group Stage finale, won by Sweden 3-0, averaged a total audience delivery of 5.2 million viewers across Spanish-language Telemundo, TelemundoDeportes.com, and the Telemundo en Vivo and NBC Sports apps.

Those stats come from live plus same day fast national data released by Nielsen, and digital data from Adobe Analytics. It was also the third most-watched match of the World Cup for Telemundo Deportes, topped by two Mexico weekend matches.

Telemundo averaged 4.4 million TV-only viewers for Mexico-Sweden in the two-hour match window, and 4 million for the full coverage from 9:30 AM to noon ET, standing as the network’s most-watched weekday daytime program in its history.

Adding to the rating coup, Telemundo Deportes’ complete Wednesday coverage from 9 AM to 5 PM ET averaged 2.6 million television viewers, ranking as the most-watched daytime for any weekday in the network’s history.

Television-only viewership of Mexico-Sweden peaked at 5.0 million viewers from 11:15-11:30 a.m. ET.

Fox and FS1’s English language coverage is also crushing it. Through Match Day 14, the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is averaging 2,006,000 viewers across Fox and FS1. Sweden vs. Mexico delivered 2.4 million viewers on Fox and streaming sources. On Fox alone, the telecast aveages 2.1 million viewers. That’s+6% from the Nigeria-Argentina match in the corresponding 2014 Group Stage window (2,034,000), and +30% from the Slovakia-Italy match in the corresponding 2010 Group Stage window (1,664,000).

The Korea Republic vs. Germany match had 1.233,000 viewers on FS1 and streaming sources in head-to-head programming with Fox’s Sweden-Mexico. On FS1 alone, the telecast averaged 1,020,000 viewers. That’s +216% from the Bosnia-Herzegovina-Iran match in the corresponding 2014 Group Stage window (323,000), and.+204% from the Paraguay-New Zealand match in the corresponding 2010 Group Stage window (335,000)