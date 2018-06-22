The Greatest Showman, Black Panther and Solo: A Star Wars Story are tied with four nominations apiece in the final wave of noms in Fox’s Teen Choice 2018 competition. On the TV side, Riverdale leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Stranger Things with five and The Bold Type with four.

Voting is open today via TeenChoice.com and Twitter. Fox airs the Teen Choice Awards live from the Forum near Los Angeles on Sunday, August 12 — live at 8 pm ET and tape-delayed at 8 in the West.

Teen Choice is executive-produced by Bob Bain and Audrey Morrissey.

Among the film and TV nominees (other categories include music, film, fashion and others) are:

MOVIES & TELEVISION

Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)

Adam Driver – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Aiden Gillen – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

Bill Skarsgård – “It”

Cate Blanchett – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Josh Brolin – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Michael B. Jordan – “Black Panther”

Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)

Keala Settle – “The Greatest Showman”

Kelly Marie Tran – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Letitia Wright – “Black Panther”

Nick Robinson – “Love, Simon”

Olivia Cooke – “Ready Player One”

Sophia Lillis – “It”

Movie-Ship (#ChoiceMovieShip)

Bella Thorne & Patrick Schwarzenegger – “Midnight Sun”

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther”

Dylan O’Brien & Kaya Scodelario – “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

Nick Robinson & Keiynan Lonsdale – “Love, Simon”

Sophia Lillis & Jeremy Ray Taylor – “It” Zac

Efron & Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Anna Hopkins – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Cameron Monaghan – “Gotham”

Gabrielle Anwar – “Once Upon a Time”

Mark Consuelos – “Riverdale”

Mind Flayer – “Stranger Things”

Odette Annable – “Supergirl”

Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)

“9-1-1”

“Anne with an E”

“Black Lightning”

“On My Block”

“Siren”

“The Resident”

Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)

Iain Armitage – “Young Sheldon”

Luka Sabbat – “Grown–ish”

Lyric Ross – “This Is Us”

Nafessa Williams – “Black Lightning”

Oliver Stark – “9-1-1”

Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”

TV-Ship (#ChoiceTVShip)

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale “

Grant Gustin & Candice Patton – “The Flash”

K.J. Apa & Camila Mendes – “Riverdale”

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”

Stephen Amell & Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow “

Liplock (#ChoiceLiplock)

Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o – “Black Panther”

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart – “Riverdale”

Gina Rodriguez & Justin Baldoni – “Jane the Virgin”

Millie Bobby Brown & Finn Wolfhard – “Stranger Things”

Zac Efron & Zendaya – “The Greatest Showman”

Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)

Adam Driver – “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Jack Black – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Joe Keery – “Stranger Things”

Kevin Hart – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale”

Mark Ruffalo – “Avengers: Infinity War”

Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)

Charlie Heaton – “Stranger Things”

Katie McGrath – “Supergirl”

Nick Jonas – “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Taika Waititi – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Tom Hiddleston – “Thor: Ragnarok”

Vanessa Morgan – “Riverdale”

Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)

“Adrift”

“Incredibles 2”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“Life of the Party”

“Ocean’s 8”

“Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)

Alden Ehrenreich – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Chris Pratt – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Donald Glover – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Julian Dennison – “Deadpool 2”

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool 2”

Sam Claflin – “Adrift”

Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)

Bryce Dallas Howard – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Emilia Clarke – “Solo: A Star Wars Story”

Melissa McCarthy – “Life of the Party”

Sandra Bullock – “Ocean’s 8”

Shailene Woodley – “Adrift”

Zazie Beetz – “Deadpool 2”

Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)

“Beat Shazam”

“Cobra Kai”

“Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“The Bold Type”

“Total Bellas”

Summer TV Star (#ChoiceSummerTVStar)

Aisha Dee – “The Bold Type”

Aubrey Joseph – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Katie Stevens – “The Bold Type”

Meghann Fahy – “The Bold Type”

Olivia Holt – “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”

Xolo Maridueña – “Cobra Kai”