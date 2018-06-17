In what could be considered one of the most medium stakes basketball showdown of the year, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz beat out late-night host Jimmy Kimmel in the first Blobfish Basketball Classic at Texas Southern University’s Health and Physical Education Arena Saturday.

Cruz edged out Kimmel in an 11-9 victory as an arena watched two middle-aged men played a half-speed, yet rousing game of b-ball. It may not have been as exciting as watching the Golden State Warriors play the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it was for charity — and that is good enough, I guess.

The Blobfish Basketball Classic was set earlier this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!  “The reason this is happening is because after Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, I likened Sen. Cruz to a blobfish,” said Kimmel. “And he did not like that … so he challenged me to a game of one-on-one. And I accepted. And now it’s gonna happen.”

Because Kimmel lost, he donated $5,000 to a charity of Cruz’s choosing. Those watching the exciting game were also encouraged to donate. The game is slated to air on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday.