Netflix Director of Original Programming Tara Duncan has left the Internet network after four years. I hear her last day was yesterday.

Duncan joined Netflix after stints at AMC, HBO and BET. At the time, she was one of only handful of development executives at the streaming service, which was in the early stages of its massive expansion into original programming.

Series, whose development and production Duncan has overseen include Orange is the New Black, Narcos, Longmire, Sense8, The Get Down, She’s Gotta Have It, Dear White People, and Top Boy. It is unclear what Duncan would be doing next; I hear she may be taking some time off.

Duncan’s departure comes within days of the exit of fellow Netflix TV development executive Layne Eskridge who went to Apple, a move that had been in the works for months. That leaves a hole in Netflix’s development ranks as Duncan and Eskridge were the two African American TV executives on the team.

In a statement to Deadline about Duncan’s departure, Netflix’s VP for original content Cindy Holland reaffirmed the company’s commitment to inclusive and diverse programming.

In addition to working with such creators/producers as Spike Lee, Ava Duvernay and LeBron James on current series, Netflix has big development deals with Barack and Michelle Obama as well as A-list showrunner Shonda Rhimes and is eying a number of other high-profile pacts.

“Tara has been a valued member of our Netflix team since 2014,” Holland told Deadline. “She’s been a champion for great storytelling and creators across our entire programming slate. While we have been committed to inclusive programming from the beginning, Tara has been instrumental in sharpening our focus on reaching diverse audiences. We are sad to see her go, but we’re supportive of every employee doing what they love and look forward to seeing what she does in her next chapter. Programming for diverse audiences will continue to be a priority for our team.”