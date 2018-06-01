The Voice producer Talpa Media is to forge a closer relationship with parent company ITV after promoting Maarten Meijs to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Meijs, who has overseen the company’s Talpa Global business for a number of years, will be the company’s first lead between it and ITV and its associated production companies. ITV acquired Talpa, which was founded by Endemol founder John De Mol, in 2015. In addition to his new role, Meijs will continue to oversee the global rollout of Talpa formats as well as responsibility for Talpa North America, Talpa Middle East, as well as Talpa Germany. He will also sit on the company’s board alongside Talpa Media CEO Pim Schmitz, CFO Shashi Baboeram Panday (CFO) and CCO Barry Masclee. Schmitz said: “Maarten has played a pivotal role in establishing our international growth, as well as setting the strategic agenda in a complex media landscape. He is therefore optimally positioned to build a closer connection between our companies and a closer partnership with our mother company, ITV, and to drive innovation and lead our full funnel philosophy from the Netherlands to the global market place.”

Netflix is moving into the Got Talent business after striking a deal for the exclusive UK rights to America’s Got Talent. The SVOD service inked the deal with FremantleMedia International. The digital platform will air episode of the 13th season of the reality competition days after it airs on NBC in the U.S. The show is produced by FremantleMedia North America and Syco Entertainment with Simon Cowell as exec producer as well as a judge with Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B. Netflix is the latest UK home for the show, which has previously aired on TruTV as well as networks including ITV2. “For FremantleMedia and Syco, this collaboration with Netflix is one of the first of its kind and represents a new way to watch one of the world’s longest-running and successful U.S. network shows,” said Jamie Lynn, FremantleMedia’s Head of Sales and Distribution for Europe, Middle East and Africa. “The variety of acts on America’s Got Talent always elicits a roller-coaster of emotions from fans worldwide and we’re excited that UK viewers will be able to enjoy the series at their own convenience through our deal with Netflix.”