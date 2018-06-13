UPDATED with more details: The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against Sylvester Stallone, a D.A. spokesperson said. The case was presented today by the Santa Monica Police Department, which confirmed to Deadline that it was a woman who said in November 2017 she planned to file a police report over an alleged sexual assault that she claims occurred in the 1990s.

The Santa Monica PD said it has turned over all interviews and notes to a special Los Angeles D.A. task force.

At the time of the woman’s original allegation, Stallone’s lawyer Marty Singer told USA Today that the actor “categorically disputes the claim,” acknowledging Stone had a relationship with the woman for less than a week while shooting a movie in Israel in 1987. Singer reiterated the statement to Deadline today.

“If this is the same woman, he categorically disputes this,” Singer said. “We have two witnesses who have come forward to deny her statements. One woman came forward and said that she was asked to lie for this woman to say it occurred. We have nothing to hide here.”

One of Stallone’s other attorneys, Blair Berk, has been talking to the investigating officer, Singer said, and she let it be known “that Stallone wanted to file a report that the woman — if it is the same woman — filed a false police report.”

Berk could not be immediately reached for comment.

The case was presented today by the Santa Monica Police Department, the D.A. spokesman said.

Earlier last year, the Daily Mail reported that in 1986 a 16-year-old autograph-seeker told Las Vegas police she was sexually assaulted by Stallone and his bodyguard. The matter was dropped when she declined prosecution.

Stallone’s rep called the Las Vegas allegation “a ridiculous, categorically false story.”