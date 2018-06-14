EXCLUSIVE: It’s over a month until Comic-Con but already Syfy is taking to the streets and rails of San Diego to plant debut flags and panels for Deadly Class, Nightflyers plus bringing back Krypton.

Calling out with the surest indication that the NBCUniversal owned outlet plans on going large at SDCC, the much-valued real estate of trains are on the move with branding for the trio of shows. Rick Remender, who co-created the teen assassin comic on which the Deadly Class TV show is based, tweeted out just such a photo of just such a San Diego train yesterday:

Catch the Deadly Class train in San Diego and you’re guaranteed a trip to wherever it was you were taking the train to. pic.twitter.com/auUVpWov8e — Rick Remender (@Remender) June 13, 2018

While a few things are still in flux for the panel for the 2019 debuting series based on the Remender and Wes Craig created comic, I hear that one ballroom of the Convention Center will definitely be graced with the presence of Deadly Class lead Ben Wadsworth and other cast members for what will be their SDCC coming out party. Along with Remender and producer Miles Orion Feldsott, possibly just possibly, executive producers and Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo will also be in attendance. Add to that, the plan right now is to screen either a sizable clip or the entire pilot of the late 1980s set show at the Deadly Class panel.

Of course, Comic-Con won’t reveal its official schedule for a few more weeks before the July 19- 22 fanboy and fangirl fest. Contacted by Deadline, Syfy and NBCUniversal declined to comment on their SDCC panel presence.

However, while it is unclear still if HBO’s Game of Thrones will be making a return to Hall H this year ahead of its final season, there is a good chance the man who conjured up the Iron Throne will be at SDCC 2018. Having penned the novella on which the outer space supernatural series is based, George R.R. Martin likely will be joining a planned Nightflyers panel this year. Fellow EPs Jeff Buhler and Gene Klein along with star Jodie Turner-Smith are expect to be on the Nightflyers gathering as well.

Snagging a series order in January, Nightflyers is scheduled to premiere on Syfy later this year.

Already on the cable channel since its March debut and a SDCC vet by now, Superman prequel Krypton will be back too. Stars Cameron Cuffe and Georgina Campbell are penciled in with show creator David S. Goyer for a panel of their own too. Fellow Syfyer Wynonna Earp is also pretty much a lock for a Comic-Con return this year, I hear.

From the cavernous Hall H to the convention floor to the ballrooms and special events, Deadline will also be all over San Diego Comic-Con next month as we have been in years past. See you in the Gaslamp Quarter.