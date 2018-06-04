Amazon Studios has released the first-look teaser to Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming horror piece, Suspiria, which features a red-headed Dakota Johnson, Tilda Swinton, and more in a sequence of twisty imagines played up by even creepier background music.

Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf, Jessica Harper and Chloë Grace Moretz co-star in the film. David Kajganich wrote the script to the remake of Dario Argento’s classic horror.

Here’s the plot: A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the troupe’s artistic director (Swinton), an ambitious young dancer (Johnson), and a grieving psychotherapist (Ebersdorf). Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.

Suspiria is set to hit theaters on November 2.

Check out the video above.