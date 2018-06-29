EXCLUSIVE: Susanne Bier’s baby snatching drama A Second Chance is finally coming to the United States after Rock Salt Releasing picked up the feature film, which stars Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

The film, which is produced by Zentropa, FilmFyn and Film I Vast, initially premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014 before being released in Denmark in 2015. However, with the issues surrounding children being separated from their parents front page news in the States, thanks to Donald Trump’s immigration policy, it’s getting a long-awaited theatrical bow in the U.S.

Rock Salt Releasing, the auteur-driven sales and distribution banner set up earlier this year by TriCoast Worldwide, struck the deal with Trustnordisk and it will get its first theatrical run in LA in July as well as other selected theaters.

“I was shocked to see such a moving story hadn’t reached the U.S., and with the baby snatching in the spotlight, we thought now would be a relevant time,” said Rock Salt chief Daisy Hamilton.

Directed by The Night Manager director Bier and written by All You Need Is Love’s Ander Thomas Jensen, it tells the stories of two families. One, the happy family of Detective Andreas, played by Coster-Waldau, and two, the junkie-couple who leaves their baby boy covered in his own excrement and surrounded by their fumes from heated spoons.

However, when the unthinkable happens and tragedy strikes Andreas’ family, the sudden tragic death of their son, the cop sees his life hanging by a thread as he makes a choice that will lead himself and everyone he knows down a rabbit hole of moral and ethical disarray.

In addition to Coster-Waldau, best known for playing Ser Jaime Lannister in the HBO fantasy epic, it stars Swedish actress Maria Bonnevie (I Am Dina), Nikolai Lie Kaas (Angels & Demons), and model Lykke May Andersen as well as Ulrich Thomsen (The Blacklist), Roland Moller (Atomic Blonde) and Peter Harber (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo).

It is the latest project picked up by Rock Salt, which was launched by Hamilton and Dean Fernando, with Rotterdam, I Love You and Kazuhiro Soda’s Inland Sea.