SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details about Monday night’s Season 3 finale of Supergirl.

Chris Wood ended his two-season run on Supergirl‘s season finale Monday night, with his character Mon-El sent back to the future.

“The plan for Chris was always to have him on the show for two years,” executive producer Robert Rovner told Deadline’s sister pub TVLine. “We’ve loved telling Mon-El’s story, as well as the story we’ve told for him and Kara. We hope the fans felt that it was a satisfying conclusion.”

Wood’s character was introduced at the beginning of the second season. Mon-El’s true identity as the prince of Daxam was revealed when his parents (Teri Hatcher, Kevin Sorbo) came to Earth to find their son. In the season finale, after congratulating Kara on stopping Reign, he tearfully tells her he needs to go back into the future with the Legion.

It also became clear why Jeremy Jordan’s Winn will be a recurring next season. He’s convinced by Brainiac 5 to travel to the future to stop his evil distant relative, one of Superman’s greatest enemies (aka Brainiac), who released a virus that kills all A.I. because Brainiac wants to be the only one.

At first, Winn is hesitant about leaving, but ultimately decides to go. “I’ve been searching for my calling. You know, this is it. I’m gonna save the future,” he tells James (Mehcad Brooks) near the end of the episode.

Supergirl will return for Season 4 this fall on the CW.