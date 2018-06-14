Sony and Silver Pictures’ reboot of Superfly opened in 5th place yesterday in its Wednesday debut with an estimated $1.2M at 2,220 earning a B+ CinemaScore, which is the same grade as Screen Gems’ Proud Mary back in January and just below the A-s earned by All Eyez on Me last summer and Paramount’s reboot of Shaft 18 years ago.

Superfly drew 54% females to 46% males who both gave the pic a B+. Eighty-four percent of the audience was over 25 who also gave the move that grade. In regards to female-male ratio, that’s the same make-up of last summer’s All Eyez on Me, while that film pulled in 73% over 25.

Sony launched Superfly on Wednesday in an effort to create some counter-programming traction heading into the weekend which will be largely owned by Disney/Pixar’s all-audience Incredibles 2, which is poised to clear $135M-$150M, potentially setting another animated record opening at the B.O. after Finding Dory.

Superfly, helmed by Director X, is a musically charged re-imagining of the 1972 Black-ploitation title Super Fly from Gordon Parks, Jr. The movie, which went into production back in January for an estimated low $20M (Sony is saying $16M), is tracking to make $10M-$12M over five-days. In the movie, career criminal Youngblood Priest wants out of the Atlanta drug scene, but as he ramps up sales, one little slip up threatens to bring the whole operation down before he can make his exit.

Incredibles 2 starts previews tonight in addition to New Line/Warner Bros. R-rated comedy Tag which is expected to do around $16M. Vision Entertainment and MoviePass Ventures’ Gotti is bowing in 500 runs.