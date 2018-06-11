We’re getting a first look at the law firm post Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel (Meghan Markle). USA Network has dropped a new promo, which also reveals what indeed may be the new name for the firm (Listen carefully at the end of the clip).

Season 8 picks up following the exits of Mike (Adams) and Rachel (Markle), who left for Seattle to head up a new law firm. Meanwhile Specter Litt continues on with lawyer Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), his partner Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), and secretary-turned-COO Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty) running the show, with the support of the formidable Alex Williams (Dulé Hill) and the undeniably talented Katrina Bennett (Amanda Schull). After muscling her way into the firm, powerhouse attorney Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) joins the ranks of the firm and challenges the status quo.

From Universal Cable Productions, Suits is executive produced by Aaron Korsh as well as Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic. Daniel Arkin, Rick Muirragui, Genevieve Sparling and Christopher Misiano also serve as executive producers.

Check out the clip above.