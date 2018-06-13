On the heels of the release of a Season 8 promo that gave us a look at the future of Specter Litt without Mike (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel (Meghan Markle), USA Network has released key art featuring the main cast — sans the two original series stars.

In the photo below, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Rick Hoffman are joined by recently promoted series regulars Dulé Hill and Amanda Schull and new cast addition Katherine Heigl:

USA Network

Season 8 picks up following the exits of Mike and Rachel, who left for Seattle to head up a new law firm. Meanwhile, Specter Litt continues on with lawyer Harvey Specter (Macht), his partner Louis Litt (Hoffman) and secretary-turned-COO Donna Paulsen (Rafferty) running the show, with the support of the formidable Alex Williams (Hill) and the undeniably talented Katrina Bennett (Schull). After muscling her way into the firm, powerhouse attorney Samantha Wheeler (Heigl) joins the ranks of the firm and challenges the status quo.

From Universal Cable Productions, Suits was created and is executive produced by Aaron Korsh. Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic serve as executive producers. Genevieve Sparling, Ethan Drogin and Christopher Misiano also serve as executive producers.

Suits Season 8 premieres at 9 PM Wednesday, July 18, on USA Network.