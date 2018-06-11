Just a week after its Season 1 premiere, HBO has given an early second season renewal to critically praised drama series Succession.

Written by Jesse Armstrong (In the Loop) and directed by Adam McKay (The Big Short), Succession follows the Roy family – Logan Roy and his four children – which controls one of the biggest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world, tracking their lives as they contemplate what the future will hold for them once their aging father begins to step back from the company.

At TCA back in January, Succession creator Armstrong insisted that the series isn’t about the Rupert Murdoch clan — the subjects of his lauded but unproduced 2011 script — or the Sumner Redstone mess, which was top of mind when HBO greenlighted the series in February 2017. Instead, he said then, it’s about “a fictional family. … There are a lot of succession stories to draw on. We wanted to draw on all the rich stories…about succession and all the stories about media and politics.”

The season one cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Natalie Gold, Peter Friedman and Rob Yang.

Armstrong and McKay executive produce with Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter and Mark Mylod. Armstrong also serves as showrunner.