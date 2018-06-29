STXdigital and Uproxx Media Group announced the debut of a new original Snapchat show co-produced with recording artist Vince Staples, F*#! That with Vince Staples.

The four-part series, produced exclusively for Snapchat, premieres at 6 am ET Sunday for Snapchatters worldwide. The following three episodes will air on Sundays on Snapchat’s Discover page, with previously released episodes available through Snapchat’s Search feature.

STX

In each episode, Staples sends his friends to try out in some trendy (if dubious) activity, such as colonics to rage rooms and urban beekeeping. Based on their experiences, he renders a verdict: would he F*#! With That (yes), or simply, F*#! That (no).

F*#! That comes on the heels of Brawler, another Show from STXdigital and Uproxx co-produced exclusively for Snapchat that takes a deep-dive exploration into fight culture.

Three-year-old STX Entertainment has been ramping up activity across all its divisions, with upcoming theatrical releases Mile 22 (August 17) and The Happytime Murders (August 24) from STXfilms; the forthcoming television series Valley of the Boom (National Geographic), Uglydolls (Hulu), and The Edge of Seventeen (YouTube Red) from STXtv; and The Limit, one of several new virtual reality series from STXsurreal.

Uproxx reaches more than 40 million users per month and one of every two millennial males across a variety of social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Uproxx’s original music content has recently been featured in national news outlets.