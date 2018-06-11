Studiocanal kicked off its CineEurope presentation here in Barcelona today showcasing some of the European studio’s local-language fare as well as Marjane Satrapi’s Marie Curie biopic Radioactive and family titles including sequel Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and the David Heyman-produced The Secret Garden. The latter sold out recently in Cannes in just five days.

Radioactive, the Rosamund Pike/Sam Riley-starrer about pioneer and Nobel Prize winner Marie Curie, was showcased in behind-the-scenes footage. Studiocanal and Amazon are co-financing with Working Title and Shoebox producing the biopic. It’s currently in post.

Liam Neeson introduced (via video message) the trailer for Hard Powder which is on deck in 2019 following last year’s collaboration with Studiocanal, The Commuter. Neeson plays a snowplow driver seeking revenge against the drug dealers he thinks killed his son, and he noted the story comes with its fair share of dark humor.

Heyman also appeared via video to highlight behind-the-scenes footage from The Secret Garden, the adaptation of the classic children’s tale that’s penned by Jack Thorne and directed by Marc Munden. Colin Firth and Julie Walters are starring with production just underway.

Further in the family arena, which has become something of a specialty for Studiocanal, is the sequel to its 2015 $106M+ grosser Shaun The Sheep Movie from Aardman Animations. Farmageddon releases in May 2019 via Lionsgate domestically and exhibs got a look at the teaser today. Another highlight was Mia And The White Lion, the story of a bond between a girl and the cub she raises which releases in Europe this Christmas.

An exclusive clip from Steve Carell/Timothée Chalamet-starrer Beautiful Boy was a centerpiece with the film looking like a fall festival contender. Studiocanal acquired UK on the Amazon title and will position it firmly in the awards window.

Local-language is a subject of much discussion here as homegrown movies that work help drive overall box office, thus keeping exhibitors keen. Studiocanal’s show began with an extended trailer for Gilles Lellouche’s Out of Competition Cannes entry Sink Or Swim. The Full Monty-esque story centers around a group of fortysomething men who form a synchronized swimming troupe. It stars Guillaume Canet and releases in France in October and in Germany early next year. Studiocanal this year has the No. 2 local movie in Germany, The Little Witch, with over $10.5M despite a soft German market.

EVP of Global Distribution, Anna Marsh, and Head of Global Marketing Hugo Spearing noted they are keen on compelling European stories and introduced the trailer for Idris Elba’s directing effort Yardie; German Cold War drama Balloon; and Pierre Schoeller’s French historical epic One Nation One King that’s been seven years in the making.

Other footage shown included James Caan-starrer Holy Lands and Hatton Garden heist pic King Of Thieves starring Michael Caine.