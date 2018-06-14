Stranger Things co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp both had little to say in the breakout first season of Netflix’s hit drama. Brown’s Eleven is a girl of few words as the youngster, gifted with psychokinetic and telepathic abilities, escaped her laboratory prison and ventured into the world. Meanwhile, Schnapp’s Will Byers spent the entire first season trapped in the Upside Down and trying to find way home as his family friends were looking for him. Brown’s performance still got a lot of praise. It earned her an Emmy nomination last year, making her the youngest ever drama series acting nominee.

Eleven and Will are back with a vengeance in Season 2 — Eleven is as powerful as ever and expands her vocabulary, while Will gets possessed by a monster.

In documentary-style videos, Brown and Schnapp talk about the challenges they have faced on the show including “acting off something that’s not there,” with Stranger Things creators, the Duffer brothers, producer Shawn Levy and co-stars, including David Harbour, providing glimpses into how some of the demanding scenes were shot.

Brown: “Season 1, I didn’t prepare at all,” she said. “I didn’t know what to prepare for. That’s why Eleven came out the way she did.”

Schnapp: “He’s trustworthy and he’s reliable. I would want Will as a friend and I think anyone can relate to that.”