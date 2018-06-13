UPDATED with more details: Telltale Games is adapting Netflix’s popular science-fiction series Stranger Things as a video game, and working with Netflix to bring more interactive experiences to the streaming service. The game developer also confirmed it will adapt Minecraft: Story Mode as a five-episode interactive narrative series coming to the service in the fall.

“We’re delighted by the response we’re seeing to the idea of Minecraft: Story Mode coming to Netflix in the fall as an interactive adventure,” Telltale said in a statement to Deadline. “And separately, we’re thrilled to confirm that Telltale is developing a game based on Stranger Things that we’ll publish to consoles and computers at a later date.”

The technology site TechRadar was the first to report the collaboration.

The Minecraft project comes on the heels of Netflix’s launch last summer of Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale, in which viewers chose the next chapter in their adventure. Netflix also is working on interactive series like Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout and Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile.

Telltale’s interactive fare is well suited to Netflix’s streaming service. Users navigate through the story with a remote control, choosing among simple commands and dialogue choices.