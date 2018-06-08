EXCLUSIVE: Penguin Random House will partner with Netflix on a worldwide publishing deal for books based on the critically acclaimed Netflix original series Stranger Things, Deadline has learned.

The first two titles, set for a release this fall, will be a behind-the-scences companion book and a hardcover gift book for young readers.

Those two books will be followed next spring by a Stranger Things prequel novel, written by author Gwenda Bond, about Eleven’s mother and the MKUltra program. Additional titles for both adults and young readers will arrive later in 2019.

This fall’s companion book will be titled Stranger Things: World Turned Upside Down: The Official Behind-The-Scenes Companion. The as-yet-untitled gift book will offer “advice, wisdom, and warnings from the Stranger Things world,” says the publisher.

The Stranger Things books will initially release under the U.S. and British Commonwealth publishing teams of Del Rey Books, Random House Children’s Books, Cornerstone Publishing, and Penguin Random House Children’s UK, with additional territories and imprints to follow.

Audiobook editions will be published by Penguin Random House Audio.

The fall arrival of the first two books might tide over fans of the Duffer Brothers’ supernatural Netflix hit until Season 3 arrives, most likely sometime early-ish 2019. All that’s known so far about the new season is that Francesca Reale, Cary Elwes and Jake Busey are joining the show, that Reale will play a popular lifeguard at the Hawkins Community Pool who becomes the centerpiece of a dark mystery, and that Elwes will portray Mayor Kline and Busey will be Bruce, a journalist for the The Hawkins Post.