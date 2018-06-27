Tele München Group and Storied Media Group completed a second round of investment funding to continue to build SMG. The new capital allows Tele Munchen Group, which acquired a minority stake in SMG in early 2017, to continue to accelerate its growth plans in serving high-end published content to Hollywood producers, and jumpstarting SMG’s newly created platform StoryScout. The new StoryScout service, which now includes high-end publishers from around the globe, curates thousands of articles every day, tags the best stories fit for television and film for the global marketplace, and makes them available in real time to customers 24 hours a day. SMG has begun rolling out the service to producers, management companies, studios, networks, and agencies.

SMG/StoryScout-brokered fare includes the eight-part series Modern Love, a half-hour romantic comedy series based on The New York Times column that is currently in pre-production at Amazon Studios. Filmmaker John Carney (Once, Begin Again, Sing Street) will write, direct and produce the series, which explores love in its many different forms. Another is the Clint Eastwood-directed The Mule, which Eastwood stars in with Bradley Cooper, Taissa Farmiga, Michael Peña and Laurence Fishburne for Warner Bros.

Said SMG founder/CEO Todd Hoffman: “We are so grateful that Tele München Group has doubled-down on Storied Media Group and StoryScout and see huge potential for our global growth. StoryScout is a unique disruptor in the industry and given initial reaction, we think we are on to something very special.”

Said Tele Munchen managing director Herbert L. Kloiber: “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Storied Media Group and Todd Hoffman. SMG has done tremendously well so far in selling high-end scripted projects and launching StoryScout and we are happy to further support Todd and SMG in their endeavors. SMG is a good example of how we pursue our strategic goals of diversifying internationally and taking advantage of digital opportunities.”