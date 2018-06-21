Writer, director and producer Steven S. DeKnight is expanding his relationship with Netflix, signing a multi-year overall deal with the Internet TV network for series and other projects, including feature films.

DeKnight was the creative force behind the first season of Netflix’s Marvel’s Daredevil, serving as showrunner and executive producer. The series is going into its third season on Netflix later this year. He also created, wrote and executive produced Starz series Spartacus, which also is available on Netflix. On the film side, he most recently wrote and directed Pacific Rim: Uprising, his first foray into features. He was a writer on Joss Whedon’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer series, and wrote, directed, and produced on the series Angel, Smallville, and Dollhouse.

“Steven S. DeKnight is a multifaceted writer, director, producer and showrunner whose daring visions have gripped audiences for years,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content, Netflix. “From Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which become a global cult sensation, to his historical gladiator epic Spartacus, and his unforgettable work on season one of Marvel’s Daredevil, Steven’s bold, visceral storytelling has left its mark. We look forward to teaming with him on future original series and other projects for our members around the world.”

Said DeKnight, “Collaborating with Netflix on the first season of Daredevil was one of the most satisfying creative endeavors of my career. The level of trust they place in their creatives is matched only by their unflagging support and enthusiasm for storytelling. I couldn’t ask for a better home for myself or DeKnight Productions.”

DeKnight is repped by CAA and attorney Jeanne Newman.