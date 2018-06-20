Steve Schmidt, the senior adviser to the presidential campaign of Sen. John McCain and a frequent Republican voice on MSNBC, is renouncing the party to which he’s belonged for nearly 30 years. “It is full the party of Trump,” Schmidt tweeted by way of explanation.
“29 years and nine months ago I registered to vote and became a member of The Republican Party which was founded in 1854 to oppose slavery and stand for the dignity of human life. Today I renounce my membership in the Republican Party. It is full the party of Trump.”
In a string of morning tweets, the MSNBC contributor called the current Republican Party “a danger to our democracy and values” and decried the separation of migrant parents from their children, calling detention centers ““internment camps for babies.”
Aside from his analyst work on MSNBC, in which he usually provides a conservative – though rarely Trump-alligned – viewpoint, Schmidt is also known for the portrayal of his character by Woody Harrelson in the HBO film Game Change that chronicled the John McCain/Sarah Palin 2008 White House campaign.