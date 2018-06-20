Steve Schmidt, the senior adviser to the presidential campaign of Sen. John McCain and a frequent Republican voice on MSNBC, is renouncing the party to which he’s belonged for nearly 30 years. “It is full the party of Trump,” Schmidt tweeted by way of explanation.

“29 years and nine months ago I registered to vote and became a member of The Republican Party which was founded in 1854 to oppose slavery and stand for the dignity of human life. Today I renounce my membership in the Republican Party. It is full the party of Trump.”

In a string of morning tweets, the MSNBC contributor called the current Republican Party “a danger to our democracy and values” and decried the separation of migrant parents from their children, calling detention centers ““internment camps for babies.”

Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen is responsible for executing this immoral child separation policy. Where exactly is the line she would be uncomfortable crossing? She was not jeered out of that restaurant because of TSA pat downs but rather because of her complicity in evil. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2018

Evil has always been abetted and enabled by moral midgets and bureaucrats like Nielsen. One day when this vile era has passed and her shame and deeds are etched into our national consciousness she will no doubt say something like this, “ There is a need to draw a line between… — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2018

the leaders responsible and the people like me forced to serve as mere instruments in the hands of the leaders. I was not a responsible leader, and as such I do not feel myself guilty” (Adolph Eichman) She is no Eichman but represents an archetype found throughout history — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2018

Aside from his analyst work on MSNBC, in which he usually provides a conservative – though rarely Trump-alligned – viewpoint, Schmidt is also known for the portrayal of his character by Woody Harrelson in the HBO film Game Change that chronicled the John McCain/Sarah Palin 2008 White House campaign.