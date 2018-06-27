ABC’s comedy pilot Steps is staying alive. ABC Studios has picked up the options of the entire cast of the project, starring Once Upon a Time alumna Ginnifer Goodwin alongside Kyle Bornheimer, Barry Rothbart, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Julie Hagerty and Cameron Boyce.

Steps, based on the Swedish format Bonus Family, is currently being retooled by the pilot’s writer Kristin Newman (The Muppets). Picking up the cast certainly is a promising sign though there has been no decision on reshooting the pilot yet.

Steps, from ABC Studios and studio-based Mandeville TV, revolves around four adults in three houses raising three kids after two divorces — together. The pilot was in serious contention for a series pickup in May and was also brought up in the immediate aftermath of ABC’s cancellation of Roseanne, when the network considered picking up another comedy series to fill the void. (ABC ultimately replaced Roseanne with spinoff The Conners.)

Steps had been said to be similar to ABC’s new comedy series Single Parents. It is possible that the pilot would be tweaked to avoid overlap.

Newman executive produces Steps with Mandeville TV’s David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks. Mandeville also has new ABC drama series The Fix.

The original series, created by Felix Herngren, has been a success and was renewed for a second-season, which began filming in the spring. The Swedish comedy has been picked up by Netflix outside of Scandinavia.

Steps is the second 2018 ABC pilot to be given a lifeline. Drama False Profits last month was authorized to open a writers room and generate three additional scripts, with the cast of the pilot — led by Bellamy Young and Vanessa Williams — extended.