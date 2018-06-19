EXCLUSIVE: Castle Rock doesn’t officially premiere on Hulu until July 25 but San Diego Comic-Con attendees will get a lot more than a sneak peek at the psychological-horror drama. The entire opening episode of the J.J. Abrams produced series based on Stephen King’s stories will be played for fans at the confab next month, I’ve learned.

Additionally, the home of The Handmaid’s Tale is planning a big Rock presence off-screen at SDCC.

Working on the next Star Wars over in the U.K., Abrams won’t be in Ballroom 20 but a Castle Rock panel with stars Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey and more will be there. Though it is not 100% yet that Andre Holland will be there, that panel is where the special screening is set to take place for fans too. With all that, King himself will not be in the house in any form or fashion as of right now. Yet, there is a chance that SDCC vet Abrams may actually be showing his face via video – but that is still under discussion and a matter of scheduling, I hear.

Contacted by Deadline, Hulu had no comment on what things Castle Rock they had up their sleeve for Comic-Con.

However, sources say that outside the confines of the San Diego Convention Center, Castle Rock also is setting up quite the large shop. Over near the Hard Rock Café Hotel, the Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason developed project will have a huge immersive “experience” for fans and the curious. While the likes of Amazon and AMC’s The Walking Dead have had similar venues in years past, the streamer aims to make this one of the biggest and baddest, in the best way.

The intention and design will not just encompass Castle Rock itself but swaths of the legacy of the iconic King too.

So be afraid, very afraid.

San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 19-22.